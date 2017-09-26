Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Photo Showing Off Flat Tummy

Kylie Jenner may be hiding her baby bump, but she’s not letting her Instagram game suffer.

The 20-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child — a girl! — with beau Travis Scott, shared a throwback photo of herself to the social media site on Monday. The snap showed Kylie wearing a cropped white off-the-shoulder top that flaunted her flat stomach.

“Throwback,” she captioned the shot with a heart eyes emoji.

“Mary Jo is the perfect red,” she added, referring to the shade of lip color from her Kylie Cosmetics line featured in the photo.

Kylie shared a glimpse of her stomach in an Instagram photo wishing her BFF Jordyn Woods a happy birthday. In the photo — which was taken on Friday but uploaded on Sunday — she rests her hand on her waist, slightly lifting her baggy black sweatshirt to expose a glimpse of her stomach.

The makeup mogul posted another photo with several girlfriends on Sunday, where they’re all posing in white bath robes.

“Mornings,” she simply captioned the mirror selfie with a happy face.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kris Jenner is concentrating on making sure her daughter’s extremely lucrative cosmetics empire remains a top priority even with the baby coming.

“Kylie has worked so hard to build that empire,” the insider said. “Kris doesn’t want to see the pregnancy affect how that is perceived.”

“Of course, Kris will support Kylie being a mom,” the source added. “But she is still adjusting to the surprise news.”

The source also shares that Kylie’s sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall— are “all really happy for Kylie.”

“Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later,” the source says. “Aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive.”

Kylie and Scott, 25, started dating in April when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga after nearly three years.

Last week, another source told PEOPLE that the famous family has reservations about the news, admitting that the Kardashians “still think Kylie is too young to have a baby” — but they ultimately will always support her.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” said the source, who added that Kris was “shocked” at first.

“But Kylie has always been very headstrong,” the source said. “She’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course, Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”