Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Nursery for Her Daughter Is Ready: 'She Will Be a Great Mom,' Says Source

There’s a lot to prepare for when getting ready to give birth, but there’s one thing Kylie Jenner can check off her list: putting together her daughter’s nursery.

“Kylie is doing well. She seems very happy,” a source close to the pregnant reality star and beauty guru tells PEOPLE. “She is all about the baby.”

The source adds that the 20-year-old’s mother Kris Jenner has been “helping her” prepare for the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott and that “the nursery is ready.”

Jenner and Scott first started dating in April 2017.

Kylie Jenner

And even though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is nervous about becoming a mother, the insider says “she will be a great mom.”

“Kylie is anxious about the birth, but excited to meet her baby,” the source continues, adding that she is “never alone” and either “sleeps at Kris’ house” or her best friend Jordyn Woods “stays with Kylie at her place.”

“She has a great support network,” the insider explains. “Of course she is young to be a mom, but her family will do everything to help her. She will be a great mom.”

Kylie Jenner Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

Although both Jenner and Scott, 25, have refused to publicly address the happy news, multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in September.

Throughout her pregnancy, the lip-kit mogul has remained secluded in her home and kept a low profile, although she has teased fans by posting clues about her baby girl on social media.

“She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday. “Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what’s coming.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

Jenner is just one of the KarJenner members to be welcoming a new addition to the family in 2018. Sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate on Jan. 15, while sister Khloé Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Fans of Jenner only got their first look at the star’s baby bump on Wednesday, after she was photographed at a Hidden Hills construction site with her mother and Woods.

And despite Jenner’s pregnancy, a source recently told PEOPLE that she and Scott still don’t have any plans to walk down the aisle — or get engaged — anytime soon.