Many celebs hire help after having children, but Kylie Jenner may not be one of them.

The pregnant makeup mogul and reality star is expecting a daughter in February with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. But as a source tells PEOPLE, “She hasn’t hired a nanny.”

“At first, she only wants [mom Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby,” the source explains of Kylie, 20. “She is worried about new people around the baby.”

Kylie’s sisters with firsthand baby experience? Kourtney Kardashian (mom to Reign Aston, 3, Penelope Scotland, 5½, and Mason Dash, 8) and Kim Kardashian West (mom to newborn Chicago, 2 weeks, Saint, 2, and North, 4½). Brother Rob Kardashian is also dad to daughter Dream Renée, 14 months.

Kris and Kylie Jenner Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kylie has certainly been busy. Aside from putting the finishing touches on her baby girl’s nursery, the source tells PEOPLE she has been making sure her home is safe and secure for the impending arrival.

“She hired a company to baby-proof her house. Most of it is already finished,” says the insider.

The mom-to-be was spotted out and about recently for the first time in months as she visited a construction site in Hidden Hills, California, alongside BFF Jordyn Woods and mom Kris, 62.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Michael Stewart/WireImage

Another sister who is due with her first child this year? Seven-months-pregnant Khloé Kardashian, who’s expecting a baby boy with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

“She talks to Khloé about being pregnant,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She is going to Khloé’s baby shower.”

Speaking of Khloé, the 33-year-old has experienced her own fair share of fielding advice — from sister Kourtney. “You can never have a plastic toy, ever!” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. “If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way.”