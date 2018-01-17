See the Sweet Gift Pregnant Kylie Jenner Sent to New Mom of Three Kim Kardashian West

At just 2 days old, Kim Kardashian West‘s newborn daughter is already being doted on by her aunts.

Following her baby girl’s birth via surrogate on Monday, the new mom of three has been using social media to share snaps of sweet presents from her family members, including a heart-shaped arrangement of roses from her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner.

“How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you, Kylie!” said Kardashian West, 37, in one video, showing off the gorgeous gift on both Snapchat and Instagram Stories Wednesday.

Jenner, 20, isn’t the only expectant sister thinking pink. On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian — who’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — shared a close-up snap of pink roses to her own Instagram Stories, presented without commentary.

Roses Kylie Jenner sent to Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Pink roses posted to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West announced the Monday arrival of her and husband Kanye West‘s baby girl on Tuesday, sharing the new addition’s birth date, time and weight on her website.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote, adding that her older children Saint, 2, and North, 4½, were “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s mom Kris Jenner sent her own sweet surprise to welcome her new granddaughter: a cake covered in pink frosting roses and a beautiful basket-weave pattern.

Kim Kardashian West announces her daughter's birth Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West celebrated the birth of her third child with a pink rose cake from her mother Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Following the birth, a source revealed to PEOPLE that West, 40, was “so excited” and “being a dad is what he does best” — including diaper duty.

The couple went through some dark days in 2016 — she was robbed in Paris; he had a breakdown. But after learning they were expecting a daughter, they entered a happy time of their life.

“Kanye says that his children have saved his life,” said the insider. “This one in particular came along after a very dark time. He’s so in love with his kids.”