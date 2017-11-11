Trying to Tell Us Something? Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares Snaps of Pink Nails and Room

Kylie Jenner is once again sharing cryptic photos of pink decorations which seem to hint that a gender reveal for her baby is on the way.

On Friday, the pregnant 20-year-old posted a series of pink-themed photos, as she revealed she was shooting holiday videos for Kylie Cosmetics.

First, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photograph of her new nails alongside a variety of cute pink images that wouldn’t be out of place in a baby’s room like flowers, bows, hearts and the words “love” and “no screenshots!!”

“Let’s see how long this new shape lasts,” Jenner wrote alongside a separate video showing of her nails in detail.

The makeup mogul also shared a photo of her old pink hair writing, “I’m still trying to grow my hair back from this…but i miss it.”

Keeping the pink theme going, Jenner followed the nostalgic picture with a snap of a very pink room which featured a pink chair in front of a pink plastic Christmas tree.

And while Jenner was organizing her purses, one of which just so happened to be pink, she called her accessory collection “the babies.”

While a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott are set to welcome a baby girl in February, she has yet to speak out about her pregnancy or the sex of her baby — besides calling out a photo of her baby bump as being “clearly altered.” But she’s no stranger to posting some subtle hints on her social media channels.

Earlier in November, Jenner shared a photo on set from a photo shoot, revealing her Barbie-pink manicure and a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring. “💞 shoot day,” she captioned the shot on Instagram.

Butterflies hold a special meaning in Jenner and Scott’s relationship.

This summer, the couple got matching ankle butterfly tattoos and one of the rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” references the insect. Scott also gave Jenner some butterfly-themed bling for her 20th birthday in August: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly. TMZ reported that the piece was 28 carats and valued at an estimated $60,000.