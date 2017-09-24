Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes a Bit of Her Baby Bump and Poses in a Bathrobe with Her Girlfriends

Kylie Jenner is teasing the first signs of a baby bump.

The 20-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with beau Travis Scott, shared a glimpse of her stomach in an Instagram photo wishing her BFF Jordyn Woods a happy birthday. In the photo — which was taken on Friday but uploaded on Sunday — Jenner rests her hand on her waist, slightly lifting her baggy black sweatshirt to expose a glimpse of her stomach.

“Yesterday was cute,” Jenner captioned the image with Woods and a giraffe. “Hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..”

The makeup mogul posted another photo with several girlfriends on Sunday, where they’re all posing in white bath robes.

“Mornings,” she simply captioned the mirror selfie with a happy face.

mornings 🙂 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

RELATED: Is This When Travis Scott Found Out Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant with His Child?

One day after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she is pregnant, Jenner headed to Las Vegas to watch him perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting a baby girl in February, covered up her bump with an oversized black t-shirt and brown plastic pants.

From a VIP platform, Jenner watched Scott, 25, perform with DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato and French Montana at the T-Mobile Arena.

Scott and Jenner are both exciting about becoming new parents.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” a source previously said.

RELATED: All the Outfits Kylie Jenner Has Worn to Hide Her Pregnancy

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” the source added. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner, 20, Pregnant with First Child with Travis Scott: They’re ‘Really Excited,’ Says Source

Another insider said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Jenner has been dating Scott since earlier this year.

Her baby won’t be the only new member joining the famous KarJenner brood: older sister Kim Kardashian West is also expecting via surrogate. Kardashian West shares two other children with husband Kanye West, Saint, who is 21 months old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.

Jenner’s also aunt to brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 10 months, and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.