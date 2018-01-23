Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has a 'Lot of Different Emotions' But Is 'Definitely Ready' for Baby

Kylie Jenner is about to become a mom — and she’s prepared.

“Kylie is definitely ready for baby to arrive!” a source tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old reality star and beauty guru, who is due to give birth to a baby girl in February.

“Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions,” adds the insider. “She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”

Her daughter on the way is the first child for Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

Kylie and the rest of the KarJenner brood have stayed silent on her pregnancy, dodging questions from fans and fellow celebs such as Ellen DeGeneres.

And although the expectant star didn’t pose alongside the rest of her famous family for their 2017 Christmas card, she did make an appearance at mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

On Monday, Calvin Klein unveiled an ad featuring Kylie and all four of her sisters — Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and fellow mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian — posing for the campaign. Kylie conceals her baby bump underneath a red-and-white quilt, as the rest of her sisters lie on top of it.

The KarJenner sisters pose for Calvin Klein Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein

Even though she’s busy getting ready for the arrival of her daughter, Kylie took the time to send a sweet gift to sister Kim after the Jan. 15 arrival of her daughter Chicago: an arrangement of roses in the shape of a heart.

“How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you, Kylie!” said Kim in one video, showing off the gorgeous gift on both Snapchat and Instagram Stories Wednesday.