Pregnant Kylie Jenner Wants an 'Easy Birth', Says Source: She's 'Open to Pain Medicine'

Kylie Jenner is ready to become a mom — but she has mixed emotions when it comes to childbirth.

“She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who is expecting a daughter in February with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“She wants to have an easy birth and is open to pain medicine,” says the insider, adding that the star’s nursery for her baby girl is “pink, pink and pink.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kylie Jenner Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has a “Lot of Different Emotions” But Is “Definitely Ready” for Baby



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The source revealed that Jenner’s 25-year-old rapper boyfriend “is around and supportive” during her final stages of pregnancy, but that the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“They have no plans to get married, or even engaged,” explained the insider. “Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids



RELATED GALLERY: All the Clues the Kardashian-Jenners Have Dropped to Reveal Kylie and Khloé Are Expecting

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE in September, the news of Kylie’s pregnancy came as a shock to Kris Jenner, but the 62-year-old momager was supportive.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” the source said. “But Kylie has always been very headstrong — she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”

“Kylie is very naive,” added the insider, recounting the family’s worries. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”