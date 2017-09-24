Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hides Her Baby Bump as She Heads to Vegas to Meet Up with Boyfriend Travis Scott

Mommy and daddy-to-be has a night out in Las Vegas on Saturday.

One day after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she is pregnant, Kylie Jenner headed to Las Vegas to see her beau, Travis Scott, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting a baby girl in February, covered up her bump with an oversized black t-shirt and brown plastic pants.

From a VIP platform, Jenner, 20, watched Scott, 25, perform with DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato and French Montana at the T-Mobile Arena.

The couple snuck in via the back, as to not be seen by the public.

Neither Scott nor any of the artists he performed with made mention of Jenner’s pregnancy.

After Scott’s surprise appearance as part of Khaled’s set, he headed backstage where he was spotted hugging Jenner.

Later in the evening, Scott headed to Hakkasan nightclub for a performance.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Scott and Jenner are both exciting about becoming new parents.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” a source previously said.

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” the source added. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Another insider said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Kylie has been dating Scott since earlier this year.

Her baby won’t be the only new member joining the famous KarJenner brood: older sister Kim Kardashian West is also expecting via surrogate. Kardashian West shares two other children with husband Kanye West, Saint, who is 21 months old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.

Jenner’s also aunt to brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 10 months, and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.