Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about Wednesday for the first time in months — and her baby bump was (finally) on display!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child in February, was photographed at a construction site in Hidden Hills, California, in pictures and video obtained by TMZ.

Walking with BFF Jordyn Woods and momager Kris Jenner, Kylie kept her growing baby belly cozy in a head-to-toe black sweatsuit.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kylie Jenner

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hides Her Bump in New Calvin Klein Underwear Ads Alongside Her Sisters

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder prepares to become a mom, she’s continuing to keep a low profile.

“She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday. “Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what’s coming.”

Kylie’s daughter on the way is the first child for the star and boyfriend Travis Scott. Multiple sources first confirmed the news to PEOPLE in September.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in December Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

RELATED: Pregnant Kylie Jenner’s Family Will “Support and Help” with Baby — But Are “Still Worried Because She Is So Young”

A second source opened up to PEOPLE Tuesday about the makeup mogul and mom-to-be’s current situation, saying that while Kylie is “definitely ready” to become a mom, she’s also experiencing “a lot of different emotions.”

“She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next,” explained the insider.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids

RELATED: Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Sisters Share Surprising Revelations During a Game of “Never Have I Ever”

Kylie and the rest of the KarJenner brood have stayed completely mum on her pregnancy, dodging questions from fans and fellow celebs like Ellen DeGeneres.

And though the expectant star didn’t pose alongside the rest of her famous family for their 2017 Christmas card, she did make an appearance at mom Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party.

On Monday, Calvin Klein unveiled an ad featuring Kylie and all four of her sisters — Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and fellow mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian — posing for the campaign. Kylie conceals her baby bump underneath a red-and-white quilt, as the rest of her sisters lie on top of it.