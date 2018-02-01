Kylie Jenner may not have hired a nanny for her daughter on the way, but she’s all about learning as much as she can from the moms closest to her.

“Kylie is really open to advice from her sisters,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, specifically citing her current relationship with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“She’s always been closest to Khloé, but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney,” adds the insider. “She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that’s how she wants to be.”

PEOPLE first confirmed the reality star and makeup mogul was expecting in September, with a source revealing that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott would welcome a daughter in February.

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A second source tells PEOPLE that Kylie and Kourtney, 38, are “very close” at the moment — and that the younger “asks a lot of questions” of her older sister, who is mom to Reign Aston, 3, Penelope Scotland, 5½, and Mason Dash, 8.

“She also reads a lot online and wants to learn as much as possible,” explains the insider of Kylie. “Kourtney is encouraging her to learn about natural and organic living. Kylie is doing organic diapers and ointment.”

The KarJenner sisters Kevin Mazur/Getty

Pregnancy has almost certainly brought Kylie closer to Khloé, 33, as well. The latter is seven months pregnant with a baby boy — her first child, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“It’s also helped having Khloé go through everything with [Kylie] at the same time,” the first source tells PEOPLE. “She thinks it’s really special that they’re pregnant together.”