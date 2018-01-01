Khloé Kardashian‘s 2018 is starting off on a glamorous note.

The pregnant reality star lived it up on Sunday night, spending New Year’s Eve with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and documenting the fun-filled evening on her Snapchat account.

Kardashian, 33, seemed to be having a blast playing photographer, taking photos and videos of friends singing at the end of the evening as they presumably headed home, as well as one clip of her NBA-player beau busting a few celebratory dance moves.

“He’s soooo handsome,” Kardashian wrote on top of a video of Thompson, 26, also sharing multiple clips of herself and her pals playing with Snapchat’s creative New Year’s face filters.

In his own Snapchat video, Tristan gushed to Kardashian, “For six months, you a fine six months, baby. I’ll tell you that.”

Ahead of Sunday evening’s festivities, Kardashian used Instagram to share her pre-party primping with her followers. The Revenge Body star opted for bold eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow and a nude lip, finishing the look with long, curly, voluminous locks.

“Final glam of 2017! Thank you @ash_kholm and @justinemarjan for glamming me this NYE!” she captioned the photo series. “We wanted something fabulous and festive. We are saying so long to the year in a glam way! Be safe tonight!! Cheers 🥂 loves!”

Kardashian — who’s expecting a baby boy with Thompson this year — recently used Instagram to confirm her pregnancy, posting a beautiful yet simple black-and-white photograph of her own hands and Thompson’s wrapped around her bare stomach.

And earlier on Sunday, she shared her “top nine” posts of the year, along with a sweet message reflecting on the events of the past year and expressing her “excitement for everything new in 2018!!”

“This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness!” wrote the mom-to-be. “Lord knows I’m grateful for the place I am in in my life!”