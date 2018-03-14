Just call Khloé Kardashian the Good American mama!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and first-time mom-to-be stars in a campaign for her Good American brand’s new line of maternity jeans — appropriately named Good Mama.

“Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience,” Kardashian — who’s expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson — tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering,” she explains. “With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.”

Khloé Kardashian Courtesy Good American

Khloé Kardashian Courtesy Good American

Comfort and quality are only two boxes Kardashian wanted to check off her list when helping to design her new line, which launches Thursday.

“I want women to feel sexy, empowered and badass in these jeans,” she says. “Good American is also a ‘baby’ of mine, so celebrating both my pregnancy and the expansion of our business has been very special.”

Good American maternity jeans Courtesy Good American

Good American maternity jeans Courtesy Good American

On Tuesday, Kardashian gave her social media followers a sneak peek at her brand’s new line, posing for a side-profile photo in front of a pink background.

“[Good American co-founder Emma Grede] and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy,” she told fans on Snapchat and Instagram in January of the upcoming collection. “I feel like we’re just putting things into the universe — ‘Ask, believe and receive,’ I’m all about it.”

Khloé Kardashian Courtesy Good American

The Revenge Body star and Thompson, 27, were recently showered with love over the weekend at a pink-filled celebration, surrounded by family and friends in honor of their daughter’s impending arrival.

“The shower was very over-the-top, but absolutely stunning. It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!” a source told PEOPLE.

“Everywhere you looked, the attention to details was very impressive,” the insider added. “It was truly the most special and fun shower.”