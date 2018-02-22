Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Takes Maternity Style Cues from Sister Kim in Midi Dress and Overcoat

Khloé Kardashian was seemingly inspired by her sister Kim Kardashian West‘s past maternity style on Wednesday while filming the upcoming season of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 33-year-old Good American founder, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, was photographed out and about in Los Angeles — her growing baby bump on full display in a beige midi dress and long brown fur-like duster overcoat.

She paired the look with a pair of lace-up tan boots (which she later traded out for a more comfortable pair of Yeezys, of course), and wore her long blonde locks down.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

It was a look that had fans doing a double take, as her older sister was known to pair similar items during pregnancies with daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 2.

RELATED: From Mom-to-Be to Mother of Dragons! See Pregnant Khloé Kardashian’s Budding Maternity Style

Khloé Kardashian Pap Nation/Splash News

RELATED: Latex, Mesh and Body-Con: The Kim Kardashian West Maternity Wear Checklist

With only a few more weeks to go before her baby arrives, Kardashian has been doing her best not to ditch her pre-pregnancy style.

“I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, while wearing a white skin-tight dress and duster. “Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now!”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Misses Her ‘In Shape Body’

And though she’s looking forward to being a mom (“I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long,” she told DeGeneres), there’s one other thing she’s excited about: getting back her pre-pregnancy body.

“Body, I miss you,” she wrote on Instagram in January alongside a sad face emoji, captioning a photo of herself from a Good American photo series taken before she was showing.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The Revenge Body host posted a similar message on Monday, sharing photos of her outfit from the pre-taped episode of her E! spin-off.

“Old pics [crying emoji] but I’m loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!!” Kardashian posted on Instagram. “Hi old body. I’ll see you very soon! I promise.”