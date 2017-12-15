Auntie KoKo for the win.

In honor of her nephew Mason Dash‘s 8th birthday Thursday, Khloé Kardashian got her hands on the ultimate balloon art: a near life-size black-and-red Ferrari, complete with a custom license plate — and headlights!

Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian showed off her son’s birthday surprise on Snapchat, captioning the post: “Oh auntie Koko … ”

Of course, Khloé, 33, will soon have her own little one to spoil. The reality star is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson early next year, though the family has yet to publicly comment on the news.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Makes Her Debut on Day 13 of KarJenner Christmas Card Reveal



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

But it wasn’t just Mason’s big day: Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick‘s other son, Reign Aston — who shares his brother’s birthday — turned 3 on Thursday. The brothers were featured alongside their mom on day 14 of the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card reveal.

Kourtney, 38, celebrated their joint birthday by taking the boys to — surprise — the happiest place on earth. (It’s no secret that the famous family loves to visit Disneyland.)

Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED: See Every 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo — So Far — Here

The proud mom used Snapchat once again to document their fun-filled day at the theme park, sharing photos of Mickey’s Fun Wheel at Disney California Adventure, and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.

The birthday boys also got their own individual Mickey Mouse-themed birthday cakes.

Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

FROM PEN: Cheesy Sausage Stuffing is the Side That Will Transform Your Holiday Dinner



RELATED: Day 6! KarJenners Share New Peek at Christmas Card – Featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Her Kids

And that’s not the first birthday celebration Kourtney has arranged this month. On Dec. 3, she partnered with sister Kim Kardashian West to throw a joint birthday party for Reign and Kim’s son Saint, who turned 2 on Dec. 5.

Both moms documented the Monsters Inc.-themed celebration on social media, which included a ton of winter-appropriate outdoor activities like ice skating, sledding (on fake snow) and a visit from Santa Claus.