Khloé Kardashian revealed how she kept her baby news secret from her famous family.

On Thursday, the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she talked about expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. (The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward is already a father to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

Kardashian revealed that it was actually Thompson who had the hunch that they were going to be parents.

“First it was Tristan because he kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet I’m not pregnant.’ I was nauseous, not feeling well and he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal,” she said.

“So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I. We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family,” Kardashian added. “He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Twitter

Indeed, the E! camera crew learned about Khloé’s pregnancy before sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and pregnant Kylie Jenner found out about the baby news.

“They did! I’ve known the crew since 2007, we’ve had pretty much, essentially the same crew. And they’ve been a part of so much, the best and the worst, in our lives,” she said.

With Kourtney, Kim and brother Rob Kardashian already being parents in the KarJenner family, Kimmel couldn’t help but wonder which sibling gives the best baby advice.

“A lot of it is unwanted. I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” Khloé said. “You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Admitting, “We’ve been fighting a lot lately. We never fight.”

“[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery. I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the whole thing I wanted was a TV so far. And she [said], ‘I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV.’ And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than I because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows.”

Eli Russell Linnetz

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

In addition, Kardashian shared that she will be having the baby in Cleveland.

“I don’t know when I’m having the baby yet, it just happens so I hear,” she said about timing out the delivery with Thompson’s NBA schedule.

And who will be the lucky family member to help her give birth in the delivery room?

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” she said. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

Lastly, when asked if every sibling will be coming to Cleveland to witness the birth, Kardashian jokingly said: “Watch out Ohio!”

RELATED GALLERY: From Mom-to-Be to Mother of Dragons! See Pregnant Khloé Kardashian’s Budding Maternity Style

Since confirming her pregnancy news last month with a black-and-white photograph of her own hands and Thompson’s wrapped around her bare stomach, she’s been sharing updates with fans — and showing off her baby bump! — ever since.

And she won’t be wearing any specialty clothing until she really has to.

“I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” Kardashian said on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime program, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Thursday. “I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully, I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”

In addition to choosing what to wear, she’s been choosing names for her baby on the way.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” Kardashian told DeGeneres. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Though she doesn’t have any girl names picked out, the Revenge Body host shared she wanted the initial to be a “K” or a “T,” after mom or dad.

Seth Browarnik/startraks

RELATED GALLERY: Everything Khloé Kardashian Has Said About Becoming a Mother

Although Kardashian announced via Twitter, Wednesday, that her baby’s gender reveal will happen on KUTWK, which returns this Sunday, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy.

Kardashian previously laid low for several months after news that she was expecting broke, only confirming her pregnancy shortly before Christmas with a black-and-white photograph of her own hands and Thompson’s wrapped around her bare stomach.

The reality star shared another baby bump photo on Instagram in which she is styled for an evening out — a look for her New Year’s Eve celebrations with Thompson — where she revealed that she’s “officially 6 months” into her pregnancy.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

Season two of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian premieres Sunday, Jan. 7, on E!