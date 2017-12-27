Khloé Kardashian has no time for negativity.

The reality star used Twitter Tuesday to respond to critics of her workouts, which she has been sharing details of on Snapchat since confirming her pregnancy on Dec. 20.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” wrote Kardashian, 33, posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article about the benefits of exercising while expecting.

“MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she added. “Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

Khloé Kardashian's tweet Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

Kardashian’s tweet came two days after she used Snapchat to document her pregnancy fitness routine, sharing clips of herself using a step machine, weights and a resistance band on Christmas Eve.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again … but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come,” the mom-to-be told her followers, likely referring to the fact that she has been much more reserved on social media since news of her pregnancy broke in September.

“P.S. Snapchat that is so cute, the ‘Baby on the Way,’ the thing down here,” added Kardashian, addressing the filter on one video. “It’s so cute. Oh my God, you guys are making me so excited and just making it so real.”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The baby boy on the way is the first child for Kardashian; her boyfriend Tristan Thompson is also dad to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver.

“I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, wrote on Instagram following Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation.

“Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together,” Thompson added. “I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”