Maternity
From Mom-to-Be to Mother of Dragons! See Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Budding Maternity Style
From her coordinating Halloween ensembles with beau Tristan Thompson to her Ellen appearance, these maternity looks from Khloé Kardashian are A+
By Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen and Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 12
GOOD AMERICAN BABY
On Oct. 7 — just 11 days after PEOPLE learned she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — Khloé Kardashian wowed at a Nordstrom's event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line in Century City, California, wearing a low-cut blouse with a cinched waist that fully concealed any hint of a baby bump.
"Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids," she said at the event when asked about women who influence her. "I just respect all of them so much … as corny as it is."
2 of 12
BUMP AHEAD
The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased a possible baby-bump reveal to her followers in a comment on her Instagram account Oct. 9, writing, "In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I'm in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin … "
3 of 12
IN THE BAG
Kardashian has been seemingly strategic about concealing her growing bump. On Oct. 10, she was snapped leaving a studio in Calabasas, California, with best friend Malika Haqq, hiding her torso with a large bag and several jackets she carried.
4 of 12
BACK IN BLACK
The star — whose baby on the way is a boy, due in early 2018 — opted for an all-black look on Oct. 26, wearing high-waisted skinny jeans, heeled booties and a button-up corset-style shirt while filming her reality series and attending a Good American press luncheon in N.Y.C.
5 of 12
A STAR IS (ALMOST) BORN
Still rocking the black — but this time with celestial pizzazz! — Kardashian was all smiles on Oct. 26 while attending a pop-up event for Good American, wearing an oversize star-print hoodie from the brand (which will be available to shop as part of their new Goodies launch in November) as a short dress. She paired the look with black shoes and mid-calf white socks.
6 of 12
THE VELVET ROPES
For a Good American promo appearance with her business partner Emma Grede at Bloomingdale's on Oct. 28, the expectant Revenge Body star sported a long black velvet coat with a front tie and what looked like a black bodysuit tucked into a pair of black velvet sweatpants.
7 of 12
WHEN IN WESTEROS
For Halloween 2017, the parents-to-be went full khalasar, dressing as ill-fated Game of Thrones season 1 lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.
"That's daddy," Kardashian — who bared her own midriff for the occasion, for the first time since her pregnancy news broke — captioned a shirtless photo of a costumed Thompson, 26, on Instagram.
8 of 12
SHINING BRIGHT
After taking to her Instagram to confirm her pregnancy, Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump at mom Kris Jenner's annual holiday party. The mom-to-be was dressed in a sparkly sheer jumpsuit.
9 of 12
PARTY PEOPLE
Ahead of New Year's Eve, Kardashian used Instagram to share her pre-party primping with her followers. The Revenge Body star opted for shimmery eye shadow, voluminous locks and a form-fitting dress. "Final glam of 2017! Thank you @ash_kholm and @justinemarjan for glamming me this NYE!" she captioned the photo series. “We wanted something fabulous and festive. We are saying so long to the year in a glam way! Be safe tonight!! Cheers loves!”
10 of 12
PUMPING IRON
Wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers, the expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lifts weights with sister Kourtney at her home gym.
11 of 12
TAKING FLIGHT
For her flight back home to L.A., the reality star opted for an oversized hoodie and leggings
12 of 12
BACK TO BASICS
In her first talk show appearance since confirming she's expecting her first child, Kardashian told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's trying not to update her wardobe now that she's pregnant. "I'm gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible," the expectant star, who wore a white skin-tight dress and duster, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.
See Also
More
More
Pregnant America Ferrera Teases She 'Might' Know the Sex of Her Baby on the Way
What a Difference 6 Months Makes! How Chip Gaines Went from 'Done' with Having More Babies to Preparing for No. 5
Oh, Baby! Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy?