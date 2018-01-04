From Mom-to-Be to Mother of Dragons! See Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Budding Maternity Style

GOOD AMERICAN BABY

On Oct. 7 — just 11 days after PEOPLE learned she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — Khloé Kardashian wowed at a Nordstrom's event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line in Century City, California, wearing a low-cut blouse with a cinched waist that fully concealed any hint of a baby bump.

"Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids," she said at the event when asked about women who influence her. "I just respect all of them so much … as corny as it is."