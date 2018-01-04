Maternity

From Mom-to-Be to Mother of Dragons! See Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Budding Maternity Style

From her coordinating Halloween ensembles with beau Tristan Thompson to her Ellen appearance, these maternity looks from Khloé Kardashian are A+

By @wordswithjen and @gracegavilanes

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

GOOD AMERICAN BABY

On Oct. 7 — just 11 days after PEOPLE learned she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — Khloé Kardashian wowed at a Nordstrom's event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line in Century City, California, wearing a low-cut blouse with a cinched waist that fully concealed any hint of a baby bump.

"Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids," she said at the event when asked about women who influence her. "I just respect all of them so much … as corny as it is."

Courtesy Good American

BUMP AHEAD

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased a possible baby-bump reveal to her followers in a comment on her Instagram account Oct. 9, writing, "In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I'm in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin … "

JASA/SHAM/BACKGRID

IN THE BAG

Kardashian has been seemingly strategic about concealing her growing bump. On Oct. 10, she was snapped leaving a studio in Calabasas, California, with best friend Malika Haqq, hiding her torso with a large bag and several jackets she carried.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

The star — whose baby on the way is a boy, due in early 2018 — opted for an all-black look on Oct. 26, wearing high-waisted skinny jeans, heeled booties and a button-up corset-style shirt while filming her reality series and attending a Good American press luncheon in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A STAR IS (ALMOST) BORN

Still rocking the black — but this time with celestial pizzazz! — Kardashian was all smiles on Oct. 26 while attending a pop-up event for Good American, wearing an oversize star-print hoodie from the brand (which will be available to shop as part of their new Goodies launch in November) as a short dress. She paired the look with black shoes and mid-calf white socks.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

THE VELVET ROPES

For a Good American promo appearance with her business partner Emma Grede at Bloomingdale's on Oct. 28, the expectant Revenge Body star sported a long black velvet coat with a front tie and what looked like a black bodysuit tucked into a pair of black velvet sweatpants.

Khloe Kardasian/Instagram

WHEN IN WESTEROS

For Halloween 2017, the parents-to-be went full khalasar, dressing as ill-fated Game of Thrones season 1 lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

"That's daddy," Kardashian — who bared her own midriff for the occasion, for the first time since her pregnancy news broke — captioned a shirtless photo of a costumed Thompson, 26, on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

SHINING BRIGHT

After taking to her Instagram to confirm her pregnancy, Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump at mom Kris Jenner's annual holiday party. The mom-to-be was dressed in a sparkly sheer jumpsuit.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

PARTY PEOPLE

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Kardashian used Instagram to share her pre-party primping with her followers. The Revenge Body star opted for shimmery eye shadow, voluminous locks and a form-fitting dress. "Final glam of 2017! Thank you @ash_kholm and @justinemarjan for glamming me this NYE!" she captioned the photo series. “We wanted something fabulous and festive. We are saying so long to the year in a glam way! Be safe tonight!! Cheers loves!”

PUMPING IRON

Wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers, the expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lifts weights with sister Kourtney at her home gym.

GC Images

TAKING FLIGHT

For her flight back home to L.A., the reality star opted for an oversized hoodie and leggings 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

BACK TO BASICS 

In her first talk show appearance since confirming she's expecting her first child, Kardashian told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's trying not to update her wardobe now that she's pregnant. "I'm gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible," the expectant star, who wore a white skin-tight dress and duster, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

