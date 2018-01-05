Khloé Kardashian may be the last of the Kardashian sisters to have a baby, but that doesn’t mean she wants to follow their every move.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday to chat with the host about her little one on the way, admitting that she and oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian — mom to Reign Aston, 3, Penelope Scotland, 5, and Mason Dash, 8 — have been butting heads lately.

“A lot of [advice I get] is unwanted,” admitted Kardashian, 33. “I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet, but I don’t want to do some of that stuff.”

“You can never have a plastic toy, ever!” she adds. “If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

“We’ve been fighting a lot lately. We never fight,” adds the star, who is six months pregnant with a baby boy — her first child and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s second.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Another thing the sisters don’t agree on? Screen time.

“[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery,” Kardashian recalls. “I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the whole thing I wanted was a TV so far.”

“And she [said], ‘I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV,’ ” she adds. “And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than [me] because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows.”

Khloé Kardashian and Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live/Twitter

FROM PEOPLETV: How Alicia Silverstone Maintains a Strict Vegan Diet For Her Son Without Judging Other Moms



RELATED GALLERY: All the Pregnancy Secrets Khloé Kardashian Has Revealed So Far

Kardashian’s remarks to Jimmy Kimmel echo the sentiments the mom-to-be gave to Entertainment Tonight recently, telling the outlet she gets “a lot” of and maybe even “too much” advice from her sisters. (Kim Kardashian West is currently expecting her third child, via surrogate.)

“I’ve gotten to the point … I’m like, ‘Okay, shut the f— up and take your own advice,’ ” admits Kardashian. “Like, I love Kourtney, but … I’m going to figure it all out, I promise you. We’re all going to learn.”