See All the Sexy Snaps from Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Shoot for Her New Good Mama Maternity Line

“I want women to feel sexy, empowered and badass in these jeans,” Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE of her new Good Mama maternity line, launching Thursday
By Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen and Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
"Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience," mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE about her new collection of maternity jeans, which launches Thursday.
"Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what's out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn't flattering," explains Kardashian, whose baby girl on the way will be her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE of her inspiration behind Good Mama, "With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born."
"I want women to feel sexy, empowered and badass in these jeans," she says. "Good American is also a 'baby' of mine, so celebrating both my pregnancy and the expansion of our business has been very special."
On Tuesday, Kardashian gave her social-media followers a sneak peek at her brand's new line, posing for a side-profile photo in front of a pink background.
The collection will feature two styles, The Home Stretch and The Honeymoon, ranging from $149 to $179.
"[Good American co-founder Emma Grede] and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy," the Revenge Body star said in January, previewing the upcoming collection.
"I really miss wearing jeans during my pregnancy," she added. "I think you look so cute and chic, and there's only so many dresses or leggings I could wear every day."