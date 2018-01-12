Khloé Kardashian may have avoided maternity attire in her pregnancy so far, but she hasn’t sworn it off completely — and she’s ready to share her wealth of ideas.

The 33-year-old reality star used Snapchat and Instagram Stories Friday morning to share that her Good American denim brand will be adding a maternity collection soon.

“I’m really excited because I received the first prototypes of our Good American denim,” said Kardashian. “[Co-founder Emma Grede] and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy. I feel like we’re just putting things into the universe — ‘Ask, believe and receive,’ I’m all about it.”

“We’ve been working on a maternity denim line called Good MaMa,” continues the star, showing off some jean prototypes. “I really miss wearing jeans during my pregnancy. I think you look so cute and chic, and there’s only so many dresses or leggings I could wear every day.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian previews Good MaMa maternity line Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian previews Good MaMa maternity line Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Is “So Freaked Out” About What May Happen to Her Belly Button During Pregnancy



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Although the collection isn’t out yet, Kardashian promises it will be “soon” and says she’s “just really excited” to give her followers a sneak peek.

“They’re so cute, though. They fit so well,” says the first-time mom-to-be, giving a close-up of the pants pockets and waistline. “These are a dream. I’ve never worn maternity denim before, so I’m really excited.”

Kardashian confirmed in a December Instagram post that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby. PEOPLE first learned the news in September, with multiple sources revealing to PEOPLE the following month that the little one on the way will be a boy.

Khloé Kardashian previews Good MaMa maternity line Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian previews Good MaMa maternity line Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

FROM PEOPLETV: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy



RELATED: From Mom-to-Be to Mother of Dragons! See Pregnant Khloé Kardashian’s Budding Maternity Style

The Revenge Body host stepped out Tuesday in a high-neck ribbed black mini dress by Naked Wardrobe ($40), finishing the look with knee-high black boots as she grabbed lunch with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

“@tracyromulus and I showed up as TWINS! Shoes and all,” Kardashian wrote this week on top of a sweet Snapchat photo of herself and family friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus, sporting matching baby bumps and head-to-toe ensembles in the Naked Wardrobe dress and Yeezy Knit Sock Lace-Up Boots ($895).