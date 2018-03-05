Despite what the public may have thought up until now, it’ll be a girl for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The reality star revealed the news on Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloé’s doctor told her sister, Kylie Jenner (who welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1), the sex of the baby, and she delivered the happy news to Khloé, who was visiting San Francisco with Kim Kardashian West (who welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate on Jan. 15) and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m really hoping Kylie’s lying,” she said on KUWTK, admitting she’d been hoping for a baby boy.

But on Sunday, she clarified on Twitter that she’s thrilled to become the mother to a little girl.

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she tweeted. “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! 👶🏽 my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Earlier in the episode, Khloé told her sisters she was “pretty much convinced” she was carrying a boy. “I have such anxiety and nerves to find out what I’m having,” she told the camera.

Kylie, 20, also commissioned a gender reveal cake for the big moment.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in late October — one month after the star’s pregnancy news went public — that Khloé, 33, and Thompson were expecting a baby. The NBA star, 26, also has a 14-month-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Seeks Sister Kim’s Help with Her Unusual Pregnancy Cravings: “Is This Normal?”

Khloé herself confirmed she was going to be a mom on Dec. 20, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo featuring her and Thompson cradling her baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!”

Seth Browarnik/startraks

RELATED GALLERY: Maternity Must-Haves Every Mom-to-Be Needs in Her Closet — According to the Kardashians

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

In a Monday promo for this week’s episode, the Revenge Body star teased her sisters, “Do you want to know what I’m having?”

“I’m shocked,” Kourtney said after the off-camera reveal before she and Kim enveloped their younger sister in a hug.