Has Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Been Dropping Hints She's Expecting a Girl All Along?
Is mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian trying to tell us something about her baby’s sex – or is she just keeping us all guessing?
BLUSH RUSH
"Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! 💕," Khloé Kardashian captioned a mirror snap of herself in a pink bathing suit three days before PEOPLE learned she was pregnant.
NAILING IT
The mom-to-be's love for pink extends to her beauty treatments, too, as she was seen sporting pink nails in a Feb. 6 Instagram post.
EYE SPY
In January, Kardashian, 33, shared a photo of two eye masks labeled "Mommy" and "Daddy" with a pink heart filter.
FLOWER GIRL
Pink roses have made multiple appearances on the Revenge Body star's Instagram account since she confirmed her pregnancy - like this gorgeous set of blush and white blooms she shared a snap of in late February.
THE ROSE KNOWS
And before she confirmed the news that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together, Kardashian posted this photo of light-pink buds.
SISTER MOMS
"💕 I guess this is my favorite filter 💕," Kardashian captioned an October photo of herself and then-mom-to-be Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.
PRENATAL BOND
The snap Kardashian posted to congratulate Jenner on the birth had a darker-pink-tinged filter over the entire image.
STYLIN' MAMA
On her sister trip to Tokyo with Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, Kardashian rocked a fluffy pink coat in a cute clip shared to her Instagram Stories.
FAMILY FRAGRANCES
For Valentine's Day, Kardashian West sent Kardashian the Ride or Die version of her Kimoji Hearts KKW Fragrance, which is purple with pink undertones.
She also sent this version to Jenner, 20, while Kardashian West's other two sisters and mom Kris Jenner received the BFF fragrance.
THE NAME GAME
The Kardashians never reveal their children's name choices before they're born. But during a January visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian shared what she and Thompson, 26, would likely go with if their baby was a boy.
"I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.," she said. "Then for a girl, I don't know where to begin."