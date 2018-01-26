Khloé Kardashian candidly and hilariously shared how her body is changing now she is expecting a baby.

The expectant reality star shared her excitement on Twitter Thursday, writing, “I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute!” while also adding a quote, “”Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable.””

She added in another tweet, “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.”

Kardashian is expecting her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! "Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable." — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

“So far no stretch marks,” Kardashian added. “So I’m happy about that. the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that 🤞🏽 the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

In another tweet, the Good American jean founder shared, “Don’t mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can’t believe it. I know im a nerd but im just so excited.”

While the fitness guru is loving being pregnant after hoping for a baby for years, but she recently pined a little for her pre-pregnancy body.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Don't mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can't believe it. I know im a nerd but im just so excited 💜💕💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Talks Pregnancy Cravings and Already Being ‘Really Excited to Get My Body Back’

“Body, I miss you,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a sad face emoji.

Kardashian wrote on her app on Wednesday that she also misses the “intense” workouts she used to do.

“I love that I’m staying active during my pregnancy! I’m so lucky I’ve been able to still work out,” she said. “Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

But Kardashian added that she’s not going to stress out about gaining weight and indulging her pregnancy cravings.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she said. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”