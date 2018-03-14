As Khloé Kardashian‘s due date nears, the first-time mom-to-be is stocking up on necessities for her future daughter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her baby shower Saturday at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles with a party planned by Mindy Weiss and sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry.

The event featured life-size elephant topiaries, hundreds of pink blooms hanging from the ceiling and a list of typical mommy requests on the registry, as seen in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

Kardashian and Thompson at the March 10 baby shower in L.A. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Among the 50 items on there: a Boon Hungry Whale bath toy ($10), a DockATot lounger ($175), a Dyson air purifier ($496), a Medela Freestyle Breast Pump ($304), the My Breast Friend feeding pillow ($39) and WaterWipes for a baby’s sensitive skin ($31).

“I know I’ll go through wipes like crazy on my baby’s tushy,” Kardashian, 33, tells Amazon. “So I wanted to make sure I had the best possible for her sensitive skin!”

DockATot Deluxe+ Dock, $175

WaterWipes Sensitive Baby Wipes, $3129

The Good American jeans founder, who jokes about her “Khlo-CD,” explains that some of her other selections will help keep the whole house clean.

“Everyone knows I like my house super clean and organized!” she says. “I am counting on these products to help. It’s more important than ever now to keep the air in my home free of allergens and pollutants.”

Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier, $495.98

My Breast Friend feeding pillow, $38.95 Amazon

Medela Freestyle Breast Pump, $303.93

And of course, she can’t wait to bond with her firstborn child.

“I am so looking forward to the routine of winding my daughter down with a warm bath and getting cozy for bedtime,” the reality star says.

Boon Chomp Hungry Whale, $29.95

In lieu of a traditional guest book, Amazon gave Kardashian a curated collection of children’s books at her shower.

Guests — who included Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney, Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, and hairstylist Jen Atkin — wrote personalized notes inside each one.

Just three days before his 27th birthday, Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson also made an appearance at the pink-clad affair.

