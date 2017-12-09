Khloé Kardashian has come up with a lot of creative ways to hide her growing baby bump, masking it behind a sea of baggy sweatshirts and Birkin bags. But on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star might have gone the most obvious route — camouflaging her pregnancy in camouflage!

The 33-year-old Revenge Body host was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport wearing and oversized army bomber over a loose-fitting black hoodie and black leggings. She accessorized the travel outfit with a black back and matching Yeezys.

She lost the jacket later when she went through security, though her sweatshirt still successfully kept her bump under wraps.

Kardashian has yet to officially announce her pregnancy. As multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE, she and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting a boy together — due to arrive in early 2018. This will be Kardashian’s first child. Thompson is also dad to 10-month-old son Prince Oliver.

The reality starlet did make one thing with Thompson official recently: a KUWTK episode in November marked the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers player appeared on the show. He and Khloé have been dating since September 2016.

“I just feel like Khloé has met her perfect match,” momager Kris Jenner gushed on the episode.

A source previously told PEOPLE that those close to the Good American co-founder and Thompson are elated for their upcoming journey as parents together.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen,” the source said of Khloé, who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.

“But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,” the source added. “Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Kardashian isn’t the only one in her family expecting a baby. Sister Kim Kardashian West is expecting a baby girl (her third child with husband Kanye West) and sister Kylie Jenner is expecting a daughter (with boyfriend Travis Scott). All are “due around the same,” a source told PEOPLE in September.

“Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it,” the source added of the sisters.