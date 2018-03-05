Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Was in 'Shock' After Learning Baby's Sex: 'I'm Really Hoping' It's Not True

It took a little while before Khloé Kardashian would believe she was pregnant with a daughter.

On Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 33-year-old star learned she is expecting a baby girl while on the phone with sister Kylie Jenner, who spilled the news to Khloé.

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know,” Khloé said later. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock.”

“I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘Okay that wasn’t what I thought was going on,’ ” she added.

After learning the news, the Revenge Body star and Good American designer then rang up mom Kris Jenner to tell her, saying, “I’m really hoping Kylie’s gonna say she’s lying and like I’m really having a boy.”

“Khloé, the only thing I wanted in life, the only thing, was a boy. Three times, and I got the three of you,” said Kris, 62, who is mom to five daughters total and one son, Rob Kardashian.

“A man is much more attached to a girl,” Kris added, prompting Khloé to respond, “Totally, and I know [boyfriend Tristan Thompson] will be in love and I’ll be in love and she’ll be so cute.”

“This will be the love of his life, no offense to you, but this will be the love of his life,” Kris told her daughter.

“Well, then I’m going to get jealous. I’m jealous,” Khloé joked. “Well, then I don’t like that. I don’t like her.”

“Don’t be a bitch!” Kris chided.