Blink and you’ll miss it, but Khloé Kardashian‘s baby bump is adorable nonetheless.

The first-time mom-to-be and sister Kourtney Kardashian had some fun Monday afternoon on Snapchat, playing with the popular app’s heart and seasonal snowy bears filters during a glam session.

In the clips on Kourtney’s Snapchat account, Khloé is outfitted in yet another sports bra, giving her sister’s followers a tiny glimpse of her bared baby bump.

The youngest Kardashian sister’s baby boy on the way will be her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers pro is already dad to 11-month-old Prince Oliver, who celebrates his first birthday this month.

Khloé and the rest of her family have remained tight-lipped about both her and sister Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancies (they are due around the same time). But since PEOPLE confirmed the news in September, the 33-year-old has given a few peeks at her growing belly.

“This is a peplum shirt. It [flares] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed,” she commented on an October Instagram photo in which she’s wearing a “leather-like” tight denim mini skirt and matching top from her Good American brand.

“In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin … ” she added in her comment, which was presumably addressing followers who speculated that they could see a baby bump peeking out from under.

Although Khloé has been wearing a variety of loose-fitting, dark-colored garments to hide her baby bump, she went all out on Halloween, dressing up as Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen to Thompson’s Khal Drogo — complete with a belly-baring costume.

Over the past week, the expectant Revenge Body star has posed in a sports bra multiple times. On Thursday, her Instagram feed featured photos of the mom-to-be in a bright blue sports bra, cross necklace and gleaming grill.

“Mean mug,” she captioned one of the most revealing snaps, which was still teasingly cut off right below the bra line.