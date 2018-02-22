Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Most Aww-worthy Baby Bump Moments

From bonding with sister Kylie Jenner to dressing up her bump, see the expectant mama’s cutest moments

WHEN SHE & TRISTAN CHANNELED GAME OF THRONES

Before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child, the couple dressed in their best Dothraki-inspired costumes for Halloween.

WHEN SHE & TRISTAN ANNOUNCED THEY WERE EXPECTING

Finally! Following months of speculation among fans, Khloé confirmed the happy news a few days before Christmas, by posting a black-and-white photo of the couple caressing her bare belly. 

“My greatest dream realized,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

WHEN SHE MADE PREGNANCY LOOK SUPER GLAM

Khloé is no stranger to making major style statements. Case in point: that time she wore a sparkly sheer jumpsuit to mom Kris Jenner's annual holiday party. 

WHEN TRISTAN CRADLED HER BABY BUMP

The parents-to-be packed on the PDA ahead of New Year's Eve, which saw Tristan lovingly embrace Khloe's burgeoning bump.

WHEN SHE & PREGNANT SISTER KYLIE POSED TOGETHER

For Khloé and sister Kylie Jenner's joint maternity shoot, the famous sisters bared their bumps while wearing cropped sweaters and underwear.

WHEN SHE & TRISTAN CELEBRATED VALENTINE'S DAY

The couple shared a too-cute moment when they embraced the reality star's growing baby bump in front of a balloon backdrop on Valentine's Day.

WHEN SHE WORE ALL-WHITE

Since announcing her pregnancy, Khloé has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to serving only the best maternity looks. The Revenge Body star wore this all-white number for a February lunch date with sister Kim Kardashian West.

WHEN SHE & TRISTAN BECAME STYLE TWINS

The couple adorably complemented each other's fashion choices at an NBA All-Star Weekend event in February. 

