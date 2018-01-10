Khloé Kardashian‘s maternity wardrobe is anything but boring.

Sticking to the color black that she has been seen wearing throughout much of her pregnancy, the reality star was snapped outside Nicola’s Kitchen in Woodland Hills, California, on Tuesday, where she met sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian for lunch.

For the rainy-day outing, the 33-year-old opted for a high-neck black mini dress, thigh-high black boots and a long robe, letting her blonde locks hang in loose waves and carrying a forest green handbag.

The first-time mom-to-be — she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, a son — revealed she was six months along on Instagram earlier this month.

That same week, Kardashian opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how her pregnancy was going, including her determination to “not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

“At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst and no one knows you’re pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable,” she said about feeling ill.

Added the Revenge Body star, “I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”

Kardashian’s dedication to her health and fitness has been apparent since she confirmed she was expecting last month. She regularly posts clips of her workouts to Snapchat — everything from circuit training to weightlifting and using a stair climber.

“I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight recently. “I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.”