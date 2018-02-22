Khloé Kardashian has previously consulted her sisters for (sometimes unsolicited) advice on being an expecting mom, but for her latest “Is this normal?” observation, she’s turning to Twitter.

The 33-year-old reality star — who is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — used the social media platform Thursday to see if others felt like their bellies were changing in size as each day went on.

“Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there [sic] bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” she inquired, adding, “LOL asking for a friend.”

Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger LOL asking for a friend 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 22, 2018

Fans were quick to reply that they also noticed this. “Oh my gosh this is so true! I thought it was just me,” wrote one.

Another commented, “Yep! Happened to me when I was pregnant. Bump changed depending on her position too.”

Even followers who weren’t expecting knew exactly what Kardashian was talking about. One fan joked, “I’m not pregnant and I relate to this.”

Oh my gosh this is so true! I thought it was just me 😂 — Emily Elizabeth West (@The_Real__Emily) February 22, 2018

I'm not pregnant and I relate to this — Lily Plas (@Lilyplas21) February 22, 2018

Bump changes sizes based on the baby’s position too. — Jas'Mine Banks (@CuriaysMommy) February 22, 2018

The Revenge Body star won’t be the first in her family to welcome a new addition in 2018. Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child — daughter Chicago — in January via surrogate, while fellow first-time parent Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

“[Khloé] can’t wait to be a mom,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She is excited about being pregnant, but can’t wait to meet her baby. She is also excited about her upcoming baby shower.”

With great love… 💌 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:38am PST

However, Kardashian has admitted to missing her pre-baby body on more than one occasion.

“Old pics 😩 but I’m loving my Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!!” she recently posted on Instagram. “Hi old body. I’ll see you very soon! I promise.”

The reality star also shared similar sentiments in January, releasing photos from an old shoot for her line of Good American bodysuits. As she wrote on Instagram, “Body, I miss you.”

Kardashian has maintained a workout routine while expecting, even clapping back at fans who criticized her for keeping up with her dedication to the gym while pregnant last month.

“It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “My doctor wants me to work out every day if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.”

“Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery,” she added. “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day.”