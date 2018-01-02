Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Is 'Officially 6 Months' — See Her Latest Baby Bump Picture

Only three months to go!

Khloé Kardashian is proving that she won’t be trading her glam style for mom jeans when she becomes a first-time parent this year. The reality star shared another baby bump photo on Instagram in which she is styled for an evening out — a look presumably worn for her New Year’s Eve celebrations with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The pregnant 33-year-old wore a curve-hugging, ruched mesh black dress with a fur coat sliding off her shoulders. Alongside the image, she revealed that she’s “Officially 6 months” into her pregnancy.

In another photo, Kardashian revealed more of her look as she shared a smooch with Thompson, 26, who placed his hand on her growing belly. Wrote Kardashian, “Mom and Dad.”

The couple lived it up on Sunday night, spending New Year’s Eve together and documenting the festivities on Snapchat.

Kardashian seemed to be having a blast playing photographer, taking photos and videos of friends singing at the end of the evening as they presumably headed home, as well as one clip of her NBA-player beau busting a few celebratory dance moves.

“He’s soooo handsome,” Kardashian wrote of a video of Thompson. In his own Snapchat video, Thompson gushed to Kardashian, “For six months, you a fine six months, baby. I’ll tell you that.”

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source previously told PEOPLE that “Khloé had the best Christmas in L.A., but was excited to go back to Cleveland and all the snow.”

“She celebrated New Year’s Eve with Tristan and friends,” added the insider. “Everyone is commenting on how this is the happiest they have ever seen Khloé. She looks amazing and loves her life.”

Ahead of Sunday evening’s festivities, Kardashian used Instagram to share her pre-party primping with her followers. The Revenge Body star opted for bold eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow and a nude lip, finishing the look with long, curly locks.

Kardashian, who is expecting a baby boy with Thompson this year, recently used Instagram to confirm her pregnancy with a black-and-white photograph of her own hands and Thompson’s wrapped around her bare stomach.