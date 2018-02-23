Pregnant Katy Mixon Attends a Sweet Baby Sprinkle Celebrating Her Daughter on the Way

Katy Mixon has a lot to celebrate!

The American Housewife star — who’s currently pregnant with her second child, a daughter, with fiancé Breaux Greer — was all smiles as she attended a celebration of her March Good Housekeeping cover, which also doubled as a baby sprinkle!

At the party, which was held at the Good Housekeeping Institute at the Hearst Tower, Mixon, 36, and guests munched on Georgetown cupcakes and other small bites, sipping on cocktails (and mocktails) while pampering themselves with manicures and mini massages.

In November, Mixon shared her exciting baby news on Access Hollywood Live, which came just six months after the couple welcomed their first child: son Kingston Saint, who was born in May 2017. “This happened just the quickest … situation ever,” she admitted.

The actress went on to reveal that the way she found out she was expecting again so soon had to do with breastfeeding. “I was nursing, and the breast milk dried up,” she explained. “So it happened to be the situation that I’m pregnant again.”

“[I] couldn’t be more shocked,” Mixon added. “Didn’t know it was possible. But me and my fiancé, we are welcoming it, and she is due May 23.”

Greer — a 41-year-old retired track-and-field athlete who holds the current American record in the javelin throw — is over the moon about the soon-to-arrive new addition.

“He’s thrilled. He’s beside himself,” said Mixon of Greer, adding of her prediction for their son’s reaction to his little sister, “I’m believing that he’s going to embrace it. He’s almost about to crawl … he’ll have just turned 1 on May 19, so he’s got time. He’s gonna just be the best big brother ever.”

American Housewife airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.