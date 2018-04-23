Pregnant Kate Hudson Says She Has a 'Different Kind of Beach Bod Brewing' in Bikini Bump Snap

Kate Hudson — and her baby bump — are gearing up for summer.

The 39-year-old actress had a relaxing Sunday, lounging poolside in a red bikini, showing off a hint of her baby bump.

“A different kind of beach bod brewing👙🤰” she captioned a snap of her stomach, which she accessorized with a gold belly chain.

Hudson revealed her exciting news on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video. In it, the star screamed with joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her baby with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — a girl. Hudson is also mom to Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.

Hudson’s brother, Wyatt Russell, recently told PEOPLE that his sister was hoping for a baby girl.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl,” he said. “I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’ ”

“But when he met my brother’s [Oliver Hudson] little girl [Rio Laura, 4½], who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl,’ ” Russell continued. “So they’re really excited.”

Although Hudson’s baby news came as a surprise to fans, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couple are “very happy” because they had “been trying to get pregnant.”