Pregnant Jordin Sparks Celebrates Baby Bump with Outdoor Photo Shoot: 'I Love My New Curves'

Jordin Sparks is loving her baby bump!

The American Idol alum — who will be welcoming a son in the spring with husband Dana Isaiah — took a moment on Thursday to celebrate all the new curves that pregnancy has thrown her way.

“It was so gorgeous today! It was perfect for a mini shoot,” she wrote, adding that there was one other very important reason why she felt compelled to whip out the camera: “I felt cuuuute!!”

The mom-to-be was all smiles throughout her fun-filled shoot and was dressed casually in a black-and-yellow print top, jeans and a pair of sneakers.

The 28-year-old singer went on to reveal that recently “it’s been like a chore for me to post anything” on social media. “I’ll open the app and have something ready and then say ‘meh,’ ” she added.

Instead Sparks said she’s “really just been enjoying time with my husband and the fascination of this new life growing inside me.”

“I can feel myself changing in the best way possible and I’m so grateful that I’m able to carry this little miracle. It is so beautiful, makes me feel so powerful and I love my new curves!” she wrote, adding the hashtag “bumpin” to the end of her message.

Since announcing her surprise baby and wedding news exclusively with PEOPLE in November, the star and her new 25-year-old husband — who is pursuing a modeling career — have been excitedly documenting Sparks’ pregnancy milestones on social media.

“IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!” Sparks excitedly wrote on Instagram in late November while revealing the sex of their baby. “@_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”

In November, Sparks opened up to PEOPLE about embracing her changing body.

“I’m excited to accept every single curve. I’ve always loved my curves,” she said. “Now I have different ones and I’m excited about them!”