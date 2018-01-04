For Chip and Joanna Gaines, the proof is in the pudding — or rather, on social media.

On Tuesday, the dad-to-be used Twitter after announcing the couple’s fifth child on the way to joke to his followers that “Hint #3” about the pregnancy was in an October music event they attended.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert,” Chip tweeted on Tuesday. “Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

For followers of Joanna’s Instagram account, the photographic evidence is right there. The pregnant Fixer Upper star, 39, shared a few glimpses of the multi-night event at the time.

“Can’t stop thinking about last night, I loved it so much!” she captioned one photo gallery that included a snap of the couple onstage. “Chip’s #chipstarterwas👌🏽and the amazing crowd blew us away, and of course all the music by @castrotheband @jonforeman and @johnnyswim was just so GOOD. Can’t wait to do it again tonight!”

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Chip, 43, first broke the news on Tuesday that the couple would be giving their children — Emmie Kay, 7, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 11, and Drake, 12 — a sibling.

“Gaines party of 7 … (If you’re still confused … WE ARE PREGNANT),” he wrote, sharing a hilarious photo featuring Joanna’s baby bump and Chip dressed in a similarly colored shirt, poking his own belly out while his wife places a hand on it.

The next day, Joanna made her first baby-related post, sharing an ultrasound video showing the baby’s heartbeat and revealing, “Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy.”

What a night ✨✨ #silobration A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

The duo previously revealed that they were on opposite ends of the spectrum as far as expanding their brood, with Joanna telling PEOPLE in June that her husband “thinks we’re done” while she was hoping for “another baby — or twins!” in their future.

But in late October, Chip seemed to change his tune, telling Houston ABC affiliate KTRK of his hopes following Fixer Upper‘s final season taping, “I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies.”

“Maybe,” chimed in Joanna. “We have different answers.”