Joanna Gaines is looking forward to the weekend!

The pregnant Fixer Upper star, 39, shared a photo of her and her oldest child, son Drake on Instagram Friday during some mother-son bonding time. “It’s Friday! #drakeyboy,” she captioned the selfie of the pair while drinking a drink from her go-to Waco, Texas, coffee shop, Common Grounds.

Though she and husband Chip Gaines, 43, have always made it a point not to share their four children’s faces on social media, it’s clear that their 12-year-old is a big fan of Star Wars as seen by his Stormtrooper mask.

In fact, this isn’t the first time a Gaines child has showed off their favorite mask crusader character. “The best birthday surprise was waking up to the most amazing bkfst and a room full of all my favorite superheroes,” Joanna wrote to caption a 2016 photo of her family sporting Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and more masks at the table.

Joanna and Chip, who are expecting their fifth child, are also parents to children son Duke, 9, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 7.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip announced on Tuesday along with a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while his wife showed off hers under a grey sweater.

The parents-to-be have always put family first, and that was a big reason why they chose to end their popular HGTV series after the fifth season, which is currently airing.

“Family is the most important thing in the world,” Joanna, 39, told PEOPLE in September.

The pair has previously expressed that they want their kids to have a life away from the national spotlight their fame has drawn. “They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” she said.

From dance parties in the middle of the night to bonding over arts and crafts as well as playing dress-up, Joanna and Chip have been documenting special moments with their kids on social media to their over nine million followers.

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.