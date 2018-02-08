Pregnant Joanna Gaines Gets Ready for a Photo Shoot: 'No Hiding This Baby Bump'

Joanna Gaines is bumping along!

The Fixer Upper star — who is expecting her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines — posted a preview of her latest project on Thursday: a photo shoot featuring her growing belly.

“Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore ❤,” she wrote, sharing another set of snaps from the shoot to her Instagram Story.

Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

The couple first announced they would be adding to their clan on Jan. 2. Chip shared a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while Joanna, 39, showed off hers under a gray sweater.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip, 43, captioned the hilarious and adorable reveal.

That same night, Chip tweeted to his followers about the night their daughter or son on the way was conceived — and it was all about the music.

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” added the proud dad.