Bump's Out! Pregnant Joanna Gaines Shows Off Baby Belly During 'Amazing Weekend' with Chip

Joanna Gaines wears pregnancy well!

The Fixer Upper star, 39, showed off her growing baby bump on social media over the weekend, posing alongside husband Chip Gaines and one very special other individual: Tim Tebow!

“What an amazing weekend with the @timtebowfoundation ✨,” she captioned the photo gallery. “Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018”

The last snap in the gallery was taken on a beautiful sunny day on a golf course, where Joanna’s bump is just visible under a white shirt.

The HGTV star recently participated in a photo shoot, captioning a preview of the project in February, “Photoshoot today and there’s no hiding this baby bump anymore ❤.”

Joanna and Chip, 43, are currently expecting their fifth child, who will join siblings Emmie Kay, 7, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 12.

The spouses announced their little one on the way in early January, with Chip sharing a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while Joanna shows off hers under a gray sweater.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” he captioned the hilarious post.