Jessie James Decker can’t believe how big her bump has gotten!

The country singer, 29, gave fans and followers an update on her growing stomach on Instagram Sunday, marking her 28th week of pregnancy. “Starting week 28! Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??” the Eric & Jessie star captioned her mirror selfie of herself wearing a white shirt and patterned leggings.

“Side note (can’t believe my baby sister @sydneyraeface had baby Brookie at this point in her pregnancy. Makes me so proud and even more amazed at what a strong woman my sister is and how brave she was for her sweet preemie baby girl,” she continued.

“God chose her to be Brookies mama for a reason. God bless those mamas who had their babies this early I have a soft spot in my heart for those families even more now.”

In September, Jessie’s sister, Sydney Rae Bass, gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn Rae when she was just 28-weeks along via an emergency C-section.

Sydney continues to share happy health updates of her baby girl, most recently sharing that Brooklyn is now 4-months-old. “12lbs, 0-3 months clothes, smiles a few times a day, loves to eat.. all day,” the proud mom captioned a photo of her daughter on Instagram Monday.

Meanwhile, Decker has been sharing her pregnancy progress, frequently sharing baby bump photos on social media since announcing that she’s expecting her and husband Eric Decker‘s third child: a baby boy, due in late March.

The couple is already parents to 3½-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose and 2-year-old Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr.

Though her daughter wished for a baby sister, good news for Vivi is that she does have a close female playmate in Jessie’s niece.

“I keep telling her, ‘You have a baby sister,’ ” the pregnant star said of the advice she gives her daughter. ” ‘You don’t even realize, but [Brooklyn]’s your sister. You’re good. You guys’ll grow up together.’ ”