We Found It: Pregnant Jessica Alba’s Pink, Off-the-Shoulder Dress – and 3 Similar Frocks Perfect for Summer

Jessica Alba is thinking pink!

The third-time mama-to-be — she and husband Cash Warren are expecting a sibling for daughters Haven Garner, 6 this month, and Honor Marie, 9 — stepped out recently in a knee-length blush-colored midi dress, featuring a whimsical floral print, a belted waist and off-the-shoulder, ruffled sleeves.

Retailing for $297.50, the Tanya Taylor Textured Silk Abstract Floral Amylia Dress includes adjustable straps and a side zipper.

Love the actress and Honest Company co-founder’s early-August style? These three affordable options are solid substitutes to channel your inner Alba.

Shop It! Off Shoulder Boho Long Floral Maxi Dress ($20 to $30), amazon.com

Shop It! Navy Blue Neon Floral Chiffon Maternity Dress ($48), amazon.com

Shop It! Hibiscus Floral Fitted Maternity Dress ($55), amazon.com