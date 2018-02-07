Pregnant Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Her (Affordable!) Secret Weapon to Prevent Stretch Marks

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing her pregnancy skincare secrets.

The country musician is expecting her second child and first with husband Jamie Watson, and used Instagram Stories to reveal one product that is helping her along as her body prepares for baby.

“No stretch marks yet. Using this everyday,” she wrote atop a photo of two Palmer’s products: Coconut Oil Body Oil ($18 for a pack of two) and Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks.

Added the mom-to-be, 26, “Didn’t get paid for this, just sharing what works for me.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jamie Lynn Spears' Instagram Story Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

RELATED: Jamie-Lynn Spears Expecting Second Child: “We Are Starting Off 2018 with Another Big Milestone”



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Spears announced on Christmas Eve that she and Watson would be giving her 9½-year-old daughter Maddie Briann a sibling.

Erika Goldring/WireImage

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone … sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” she wrote alongside a family photo.

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” Spears added.

FROM PEOPLETV: Katherine Heigl on Pregnancy: “My Boobs Got So Ginormous”



RELATED GALLERY: Kylie Jenner and More Celebs Who Became Moms at a Young Age

On Monday, the star celebrated her daughter’s survival one year after a near-death incident in which she accidentally flipped her ATV into a pond and almost drowned.

“1 year Miracle Anniversary,” Spears captioned a throwback black-and-white snap of her and Maddie in the hospital. “THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family.”