Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She's the 'Alpha Parent' as She Shows Off Her Bump in Underwear

Nothing can keep pregnant Hilaria Baldwin from practicing her nighttime yoga routine.

The mother of three, 34, shared a video Friday of her serene exercise, in which she squatted then segued into a butterfly sitting position before rolling her neck from side to side.

“My nightly yoga routine…try it with me 💜. #WeGotThis2018,” wrote Baldwin, who showed off her baby bump and wore a black bra and panties.

The fitness guru frequently shares videos of her exercise routines on Instagram, often while her children attempt to follow her moves.

While Baldwin is patiently awaiting her fourth baby, she recently opened up to HOLA! USA about her and husband Alec Baldwin’s parenting style.

“I am the boss at home and everybody knows that. They call me that,” she told the outlet. “You ask them, ‘Who is the boss’ and they’ll say ‘Mommy is the boss.’ ”

Baldwin continued, “Alec lets me be the alpha parent, which is definitely our personalities and it works well.”

“That doesn’t mean that we don’t talk about things and I ask his advice and stuff like that,” she added. “I’m just very clear about how I want things to be done.”

She and the actor share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½, plus sons Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 19 months, and Rafael Thomas, 2½, and have another baby boy on the way.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Baldwin told PEOPLE in March she and her husband work hard to keep their relationship fresh.

“Most nights, we have date night, which could mean we’re doing a puzzle,” she said. “On Valentine’s Day, we ordered takeout.”

And the fourth-time mom-to-be credited her husband with helping them keep the spark alive, revealing of how she appreciates his effort, “I’m the kind of person where I could get so wrapped up in my kids and I could lose my relationship a little bit and just assume, ‘Don’t you love doing this too? Isn’t this so much fun?’ ”