‘Keeping Active!’ Fourth-Time Mom-to-Be Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Baby Bump Before a Run

Pregnancy hasn’t slowed Hilaria Baldwin down from working on her fitness.

The health guru and mom-to-be — who is expecting her fourth child, a baby boy, with husband Alec Baldwin — posted a new snap to Instagram Stories Monday, showing off her baby bump in a fitted workout tank.

“Keeping active! Running to @physique57 … see you soon @chadlevy,” the 33-year-old wrote on top of the mirror selfie, also wearing black leggings, sneakers, sunglasses and a pair of headphones.

Hilaria — a longtime proponent of maternity fitness and leveraging workouts regardless of location — used Instagram Friday to share the news that her family would be expanding again.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” she captioned a photo of herself, Alec, the family pup and the couple’s kids Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 4.

Wrote Alec, 59, on his re-post of the snap, “Here we go again … ” (The 30 Rock alum is also dad to daughter Ireland, 22.)

Ready for it??? Watch and see…girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way ❤️ A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Alec and Hilaria each posted a video on Saturday to share the sex of their new little one on the way, with the family surrounding a cake that Hilaria cuts into to reveal a blue center.

“It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti,” she captioned a Friday-night photo of the confection with “Baby?” written in blue and pink frosting.

“I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!! I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!!” Hilaria added.