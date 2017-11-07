‘Keeping Active!’ Fourth-Time Mom-to-Be Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Baby Bump Before a Run

Pregnancy hasn’t slowed Hilaria Baldwin down from working on her fitness.
The health guru and mom-to-be — who is expecting her fourth child, a baby boy, with husband Alec Baldwin — posted a new snap to Instagram Stories Monday, showing off her baby bump in a fitted workout tank.
“Keeping active! Running to @physique57 … see you soon @chadlevy,” the 33-year-old wrote on top of the mirror selfie, also wearing black leggings, sneakers, sunglasses and a pair of headphones.
Hilaria — a longtime proponent of maternity fitness and leveraging workouts regardless of location — used Instagram Friday to share the news that her family would be expanding again.
“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” she captioned a photo of herself, Alec, the family pup and the couple’s kids Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 4.
Wrote Alec, 59, on his re-post of the snap, “Here we go again … ” (The 30 Rock alum is also dad to daughter Ireland, 22.)
Alec and Hilaria each posted a video on Saturday to share the sex of their new little one on the way, with the family surrounding a cake that Hilaria cuts into to reveal a blue center.
“It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti,” she captioned a Friday-night photo of the confection with “Baby?” written in blue and pink frosting.
“I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!! I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!!” Hilaria added.