Dare to Bare! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump While Wearing a Bra — and No Bottoms

Pregnancy looks amazing on Hilaria Baldwin.

The 34-year-old fitness guru and fourth-time mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a mirror selfie shared to her Instagram account Friday — in which she’s wearing only a red bra and white robe.

“6 months with Baldwinito #4!” Hilaria captioned the image. “I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery and recovery.”

“I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility and tone muscles,” she adds.

But Hilaria — whose baby boy on the way will join her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s children Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 16 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and Carmen Gabriela, 4, plus Alec’s 22-year-old daughter Ireland — is also making sure her followers know she understands the need for gaining weight during pregnancy.

“I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby,” she continues.

“Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm — embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again.”

The fitness instructor goes on to encourage her followers to reach out to her and each other about health while keeping a positive discourse.

“Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions and advice — no negativity — this is a namaste place💛. #WeGotThis2018,” she writes.

Hilaria concludes the post with, “In full disclosure, there is no filter, but I did brighten up the image a bit, since the bathroom in this hotel doesn’t have strong light.”