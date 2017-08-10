Pregnant Heidi Montag and Husband Spencer Pratt Enjoy Babymoon in Hawaii

Speidi are saying “aloha” before welcoming their baby boy.

Expectant parents Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt took in the sights and sounds of Kauai, Hawaii in late July during their babymoon.

The Hills alums celebrated being 7-months pregnant with a romantic getaway — and a rainbow!

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Montag, 30, and Pratt, 33, are expecting their first child in October.

Since the news broke, Montag has shared several social media photos of her pregnancy belly. She has also been sure to post sweet shots and clips of Pratt, 33, serving as a doting dad-to-be.

On Wednesday, Montag congratulated her former MTV costar Lauren Conrad on the birth of her son Liam James, whom she welcomed on July 5 with her husband, lawyer William Tell.