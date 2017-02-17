Hot Mama! Pregnant Hannah Jeter Stuns on Red Carpet at SI Swimsuit Edition Launch

Hannah Davis Jeter‘s maternity style isn’t sacrificing sexiness.

Less than a week after announcing she and husband Derek Jeter were expecting a their first child, a girl, the 26-year-old model showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch on Thursday evening.

Wearing a shimmering asymmetrical dress, Davis Jeter flaunted the assets that helped secure her fifth bikini-clad appearance in the famous magazine. A thigh high slit highlighted her toned legs while elaborate cut-outs provided a key hole detail on the neckline.

She kept the rest of her look simple: sleek, straight hair parted down the middle, natural makeup and strappy black heels.

The model confessed to PEOPLE that while posing for the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Mexico, she had no idea she was expecting.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant. I was having fun in Mexico,” the mom-to-be says. “But then when I got home, [I found out].”

The model admits she’s “always wanted to be a mom,” and that she’s excited about turning the page in her and Jeter’s relationship.

“I figured that this would be the next chapter in our lives after getting married,” she says.

@si_swimsuit 2017 issue out TODAY!! 😘 A post shared by Hannah Jeter (@hannahbjeter) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Hannah revealed that the couple was expecting a baby girl Monday in an essay for The Players’ Tribune. “Pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” wrote Davis Jeter.

In the piece, which included a photo of Derek holding a bouquet of pink balloons, the model shared that the New York Yankees legend, 42, already has a name picked out for their baby — however, she’s not set on it just yet.

“He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ” she continues, adding that she reminds him, ” ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

Talking to Extra on Tuesday about choosing a name, Hannah added, “I think I’m emotional right now, so I can’t decide. I don’t know what I like. I think I hate everything, so I’m not there yet. Maybe towards the end I’ll get there, but for now I’m not brainstorming, I’m just trying to keep healthy and not sick.”