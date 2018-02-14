Pregnant Eva Longoria Reveals She Is Missing Wine in Cute Baby Bump-Hugging Instagram Photo

Eva Longoria is loving being pregnant, but there is one aspect of her pregnancy she is not loving.

On Tuesday, the actress, 42, shared a photo of herself holding up a burgundy T-shirt from A Pea in the Pod that read, “I Like To Think Wine Misses Me Too.”

Longoria, who hugged her baby bump in the snap, jokingly wrote in the caption, “I really hope so 🤣🍷 Happy Tuesday!!!”

A representative for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE in December that she and husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón are expecting their first child together, a son. Bastón is already a father to three children from a previous relationship.

“One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father,” a friend close to the star told PEOPLE in December of Longoria, who is currently six months along in her pregnancy.

“Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant,” added the pal.

While the star hasn’t frequently posted photos of her growing bump, she did at the end of January where she showed it off in an all-black workout ensemble while pointing at the Hollywood Sign.

“Monday Morning hike! Gettin’ it in! #HappyMonday ☀,” the Desperate Housewives alum captioned the moment.