Pregnant Eva Longoria Poses for a Photo Shoot — But Can't Get Over the French Fries Nearby

Eva Longoria is a little distracted these days.

It’s understandable, as the actress is pregnant with her first child, a son — one who, it seems, already has quite the developed palate.

In a new photo shared by Longoria on Friday, the mom-to-be is shown posing glamorously next to a swimming pool, leaning forward with her elbows on a table that also contains a bowl of tasty-looking French fries.

“When you’re doing a photo shoot but baby wants the fries close by! 😂🤰🏻😂 #HappyFriday,” the former Desperate Housewives star, 42, captioned the image.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Eva Longoria Shows Off Bump As Kerry Washington Says “That Baby’s Gonna Have a Lotta Aunties”

Since news broke that Longoria and husband José “Pepe” Bastón were expecting, the actress has used social media to take her fans along on her pregnancy journey.

In a January photo, she showed off her baby bump in an all-black ensemble while pointing at the Hollywood Sign, writing, “Monday Morning hike! Gettin’ it in! #HappyMonday ☀”

A hilarious February snap depicted Longoria holding a shirt against her baby bump that read, “I Like To Think Wine Misses Me Too.” (The top retails for $38 at A Pea in the Pod.)

Eva Longoria Eva Longoria/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: From Eva Longoria to Khloé Kardashian: Celebs Who Kept Up with Their Workouts While Pregnant

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

On Tuesday night, Longoria hit up the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, to introduce award-winner Kerry Washington.

On the red carpet, Washington and Gina Rodriguez posed with the expectant mom and took a few few fun-filled photographs alongside her growing belly.

“Sisters from other misters,” Washington captioned a sweet shot on Instagram. “That baby’s gonna have a lotta aunties!’ “