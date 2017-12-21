Pregnant Eva Longoria Never 'Focused on' Having a Baby - Until She Became a Stepmom

Eva Longoria loves children, but being pregnant hasn’t always been one of her priorities.

“She loves kids, but it’s not something she focused on,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 42-year-old actress, who’s currently expecting her first child — a son — with husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón.

“Meeting Pepe and becoming a stepmom made her more open to the idea,” the source continues. “She loves his kids and now they’re really excited to be expanding the family.”

On Tuesday, Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE the star and her husband are expecting a baby boy. According to the rep, Longoria is four months along.

The former Desperate Housewives star has been with 49-year-old Bastón — who is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America — since 2013. The two were engaged in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December 2015, and tied the knot in May 2016 under a stunningly lit altar in Mexico.

Though this is the first child for Longoria, her son will have older siblings to look up to: He will join Bastón’s three children from a previous marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” the actress previously said of Bastón’s kids, adding that while a baby wasn’t a must-have for the family she built with Bastón, one would be “icing on the cake.”

Shortly after she announced her engagement, Longoria spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of having children in the future.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” she said at the time. “I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”

Though the actress has yet to officially address her pregnancy on social media, her smile says it all. On Wednesday, she used Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself from her upcoming Oprah magazine feature, captioning it, “Pure happiness.”